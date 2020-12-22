Evers orders special election to fill outgoing Sen. Scott Fitzgerald’s seat

MADISON —​ Gov. Tony Evers has ordered a special election for the 13th Senate District that will be open after State Sen. Scott Fitzgerald was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives.

Fitzgerald intends to resign from the Legislature on Jan. 1, 2021.

Evers ordered the special election to be held on April 6, 2021, coinciding with the statewide 2021 spring election. If a primary is necessary, it will be held on Feb. 16, 2021.

Circulation of nomination papers for candidates may begin today, Dec. 22, 2020, and must be filed by 5 p.m. on Jan. 8, 2021.

The district includes parts of northeast Dane County, norther Jefferson County and much of Dodge County.