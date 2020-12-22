Firefighters, Santa Claus bring holiday cheer to young patients

GREEN BAY (WKOW) -- Firefighters in Green Bay continued a Christmas-time tradition, even with new health regulations.

They deliver gifts to children every year at HSHS St. Vincent Hospital. They couldn't go into the hospital to greet the young patients, so this year they brought a ladder truck and Santa to wave to the kids on the hospital's highest floors. WBAY-TV captured the heartwarming moment.

"Many children are here undergoing chemotherapy treatment, some kids are here for other reasons, there's just a lot of different diagnoses that we treat here, but regardless of what they're here for it's just so special to have something they don't have to think about being in the hospital, but something fun," said Ashley Thompson, a child life specialist at HSHS St. Vincent Hospital.

The children used flashlights on their phones to wave to Santa inside their hospital rooms.