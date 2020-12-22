Flu cases down, doctors say COVID precautions helping

MADISON (WKOW) -- Typically, flu cases start to increase in December, but doctors are seeing a different trend this year.

"For most of the seasons in recent memory, now is about the time that we would have started to see a rise in cases," Dr. Nasia Safdar, UW Health's Director of Infection Control, said. "We are not seeing that. There's hardly any cases of influenza anywhere in the state."

According to the Department of Health Services, at the start of December 2019, Wisconsin had 712 laboratory-confirmed cases of influenza.

During the same week in 2020, the state had 24 laboratory-confirmed cases.

Wisconsin isn't alone in seeing a less-severe start to the flu season. The CDC lists every state except Oklahoma as having a "low" or "minimal" level of flu activity. During the same week last year, only half the states had "low" or "minimal" levels, and six states had "very high" levels.

Safdar said she believe this year's change is because of the COVID precautions people are following, like masks, frequent hand washing and social distancing.

COVID-19 and influenza are both respiratory viruses, so prevention methods for one often help prevent the other, too.

In addition to a dramatic decrease in cases, Wisconsin is also seeing fewer severe cases of the flu.

In 2019, 167 people had been hospitalized by the first week of December. This year, only five people had been hospitalized by the same point.

Safdar said this data is encouraging. She said it means the drop in flu cases isn't due to fewer people getting tested.

"If it was the case that people with symptoms weren't getting tested, you will start to see a rise in hospitalizations, and then they would be tested for influenza," she said. "We're just not seeing that at this point."

Fortunately, no Wisconsinites have died from the flu during this flu season. At the same time last year, seven people had died.

Safdar said another encouraging trend is the increase in the number of people who have gotten a flu shot. She attributed this to the pandemic, too.

"You certainly don't want to get COVID and influenza at the same time," she said. "That would be pretty disastrous. So, given that there was a vaccine for it, I think many people felt that if ever there was a year to get vaccinated for influenza, this would be that year."

However, Safdar said we're not out of the woods yet.

"Given the unpredictability and what we know about the virus, you know, even January is not too late for cases to rise, nor is February," she said.

Even if flu cases remain low this year, Safdar said that won't necessarily be the case in the future.

"Influenza will return in some form or the other, and some seasons will be worse than others," she said. "But there is a vaccine for it, so if people will remain as excited about getting it as it is this year, I think that will have been a good thing."