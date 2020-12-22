Janesville Police asks public to avoid area of crash involving vehicle, pedestrian
JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Janesville Police are investigating a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash at the intersection of Blackbridge Road and Milton Avenue. Traffic is shut down on Milton Avenue from Randolph Road to Newman Street. Blackbridge Rd will be shut down from Woodman Rd to Randall Avenue. Police are asking the public to avoid the area s they investigate what happened. Police will be directing alternative traffic routes.