Madison man sentenced to prison for bank robberies

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Madison man will spend more than eight years in prison for a series of bank robberies.

Antonio Rowe, 31, robbed three banks in Madison over the course of two weeks in September of 2019.

Federal prosecutors say Rowe hit the BMO Harris Bank on Sherman Avenue on September 10, the Associated Bank on East Towne Boulevard on September 13 and the UW Credit Union on Northport Drive on September 26.

After the last robbery, Rowe was arrested following a high-speed chase and crash on East Washington Avenue.

Rowe pleaded guilty to the crimes on July 28.

He was also ordered to pay restitution.