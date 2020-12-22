Madison VA hospital to begin COVID-19 vaccinations

MADISON (WKOW) -- The William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital in Madison will begin administering the Moderna-produced COVID-19 vaccine to its staff.

The VA hospital made the announcement in a press release sent Tuesday morning.

“Our hospital is excited to begin vaccinating our health care workers with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine,” said Hospital Director, John Rohrer. “Receiving the vaccine is the first step toward the end of this pandemic. As vaccine supplies increase, our ultimate goal is to offer COVID-19 vaccination to all Veterans and employees who want to be vaccinated.”

The hospital said it would begin giving out the first round of shots on Tuesday.

Staff and some veterans will be offered the vaccine it this initial round and then the vaccinations will be expanded to more veterans as more doses become available.

The Moderna vaccine has been shown in clinical trials to be 94 percent effective at preventing COVID-19. The vaccine requires two doses given four weeks apart.

Veterans can get up-to-date information on VA’s VA COVID-19 vaccine webpage.