Mercyhealth Janesville starts administering Pfizer vaccine to staff

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- As vaccines continue to rollout, more and more hospitals are able to start giving them to their frontline staff.

The vaccinations Tuesday at Mercyhealth marked the first set of vaccines in Rock County.

They got 1,950 doses, 375 of those earmarked for their Walworth hospital in Lake Geneva.

They wasted no time getting those doses into people's arms.

Vaccinations started at 2:30 p.m. and got 184 people taken care by 4 p.m., averaging two vaccinations a minute.

Vaccinations will continue until 8 p.m. Tuesday night, and they plan on keeping up the pace over the next few days.

While they say this is good news, health officials there say this is not time to stop the safe practices that have been helping since the start of the pandemic.

"Please keep wearing your masks for now, we need to get this disease under control so life gets back to normal and when you're able to get the vaccine when your turn comes please don't hesitate to take it," Dr. Mark Mounajjed, an infectious disease specialist there, said. "I'll be giving it to my kids as soon as it's available to the general public."

As for other Rock County area hospitals, Edgerton Hospital and SSM Health Janesville are still waiting.

27 News has not heard from Beloit Memorial Hospital.

DHS officials said Monday that most every hospital in the state should have gone through their approval system and can be expecting their first doses this week.

By the end of the week, the state should have received just under 200,000 doses of the PFizer and Moderna vaccines combined.