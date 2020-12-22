Merrimac Ferry to close for season on Christmas Eve

MERRIMAC (WKOW) -- The Merrimac Ferry will make its final crossing over the Wisconsin River on Christmas Eve, according to a press release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

The ferry opened its 2020 season on April 20 and made 35,779 trips across the river as of Dec. 10. It brought 201,772 vehicles across the water on those voyages.

The ferry closes every year in the winter and remains shut down until spring.

In keeping with that pattern, the ferry will make its last crossing on Dec. 24 until it resumes operations in the spring of 2021.