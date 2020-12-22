Much of Wisconsin to see frigid temps for Christmas holiday

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Much of Wisconsin will see frigid temperatures this week, with wind chills expected to go well below zero by Friday morning. The National Weather Service says an arctic cold front will sweep through southern Wisconsin on Wednesday, and wind chills are expected to fall to 10 to 18 degrees below zero on Christmas Eve and Christmas morning. A storm system that could bring rain or light snow is expected before the temperatures drop. Forecasters say little to no accumulation is expected but temperatures will quickly fall on Wednesday afternoon, which may create some slippery roadways.