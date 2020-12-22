New trial date set for R Kelly’s federal trial in Chicago

CHICAGO (AP) — A federal judge has again delayed R. Kelly’s trial in Chicago on child pornography and other charges because of concerns about the coronavirus pandemic. U.S. District Judge Harry Leinenweber on Tuesday rescheduled the trial to begin Sept. 13, 2021, and said the date could yet change again. It had already been postponed twice this year because of the pandemic. The 53-year-old R&B star has been behind bars since his arrest in July 2019 on charges accusing him of filming himself having sex with underage girls and of paying off potential witnesses at his 2008 trial to get them to change their stories. He also faces federal charges in New York and state charges in Illinois and Minnesota.