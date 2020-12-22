Nicaragua opposition ban draws international condemnation

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Countries and international groups around the world are condemning a law approved by Nicaragua’s ruling party-dominated Congress that would essentially ban opposition candidates from running in the 2021 presidential elections. The law gives the government of President Daniel Ortega the power to unilaterally declare citizens “terrorists” or coup-mongers, classify them as “traitors to the homeland” and ban them from running as candidates. Ortega has applied those terms to virtually the entire opposition and leaders of massive 2018 protests against his regime, so the law approved Monday may sweep aside the last roadblock to Ortega’s continuing his lengthy rule over the Central American nation.