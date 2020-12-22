No fans allowed at Duke’s Mayo Bowl

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WKOW) -- The Badgers will be playing this year's bowl game in front of a much smaller crowd. The Charlotte Sports Foundation announcing that this year's Duke's Mayo Bowl will not be open for to the general public. Instead, families and friends of the teams and bowl organizer will be the only spectators at Bank of America Stadium.

“Our first priority when hosting the Duke’s Mayo Bowl is the safety of all participants, from the teams and coaches to the fans, staff and community,” said Executive Director Danny Morrison in a statement. “We look forward to Wake Forest and Wisconsin having a great game in Charlotte in front of their families and friends.”

The Badgers will face Wake Forest on Dec. 30th at 11 a.m. CT.