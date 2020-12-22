Reedsburg community rallies around 7-year-old heart transplant recipient

REEDSBURG (WKOW)-- Right now 7-year-old Amelia Miller from Reedsburg School District is recovering from a heart transplant operation in Sept.

In order to show support during her recovery, students and teachers came together to make a special video for her.

The video shows students and teachers wearing a special t-shirt designed for Amelia.

They also delivered a care package filled with well wishes and gift cards to help with expenses along with keeping her pre-occupied during her long car rides back and forth to Milwaukee for doctor appointments.

Amelia's mother tells 27 News, "It made Amelia feel so special to see the support from the school district, but she asked why they would do that for her?"

Amelia's speech and language pathologist had an easy answer for that.

"We all just love Amelia. she is such a little like, bright spot in everybody's day, she makes people laugh," said Tammy Verch.

The school district also planned a drive-by celebration for her birthday as she continues to moved forward with her new heart.