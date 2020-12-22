SSM Health receives first shipment of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

MADISON (WKOW) -- SSM Health received its first shipment of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine late Monday night.

A spokesperson for the health system said the doses will be packaged and distributed to health care organizations across Wisconsin.

Moderna's vaccine is more flexible than Pfizer's vaccine in that it requires cold storage, but not ultra-cold freezers -- just regular freezers.

"Ultra-cold freezers are not easy to come by," said Mo Kharbat, SSM Health's VP of pharmacy services. "That will allow us to send the vaccine to more sites and vaccinate health care workers across the state at more vaccination sites."

Also, after Moderna's vaccine is taken out of the freezer and thawed, it is good for up to 30 days instead of five days like the Pfizer vaccine.