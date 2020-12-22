State, medical company to provide free at-home COVID tests

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin officials have partnered with a medical testing company to provide free at-home COVID-19 tests. Gov. Tony Evers announced Tuesday that his administration has struck a deal with Vault Medical Services to provide free at-home COVID-19 saliva tests. Anyone interested in a test can order one through the state Department of Health Services website starting immediately. Users must collect a sample as a Vault testing supervisor looks on via Zoom and then mail it back to a Vault lab using a prepaid label that comes with the kit. Results will take 48 hours to 72 hours.