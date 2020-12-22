State to provide free at-home COVID-19 tests

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsinites can now get free in-home saliva COVID-19 tests they can administer themselves.

Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced that the tests would be made available immediately in a press release sent Tuesday.

"We believe that anyone in Wisconsin who needs to be tested for COVID-19 should have access to a test, and I’m proud of our statewide testing efforts throughout this pandemic," Evers said in a written statement. "We also know that getting to a health care provider or a community testing site isn’t easy for everyone, and that’s why we are excited to offer this new option to make testing even more accessible for folks across our state."

Wisconsinites can order a collection kit online and have it shipped to their home.

The kit will include detailed instructions on how to collect the saliva, which includes a video call with a testing supervisor through Vault Medical Services, and ship it back via UPS dropbox to the lab for processing.

"This is an important tool to provide easy access to COVID-19 testing," said DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm. "As we roll out the COVID-19 vaccine to more Wisconsinites, we need to continue testing, contact tracing, and public health measures such as wearing a mask and social distancing."

A saliva test is similar to a nasal swab test you might receive from a provider or at a community testing site, the press release said. Like a nasal swab test, a saliva test determines whether you have an active COVID-19 infection and can spread it to others.