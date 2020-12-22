Sun Prairie schools satisfied with safety as other districts prepare for return to classroom

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) - Officials with the Sun Prairie School District say they're satisfied safety protocols are keeping early grade students safe in classrooms, as other districts plan to follow Sun Prairie's lead and return children to in-person learning.



School boards in Verona and Middleton Monday approved plans for the imminent return of younger students to school buildings, with Verona children returning next month, Middleton kids in February.



Sun Prairie's kindergarteners through second graders returned to the classroom this month. As with Verona and Middleton's plans, some Sun Prairie students in these grades are still attending virtually, creating hybrid classrooms.

Shannon Jones teaches first graders at Sun Prairie Westside Elementary School and concedes she was worried about the risk of the spread of the coronavirus when children first returned.

"I was worried about that in the beginning," Jones says. "There was worry, stress, frustration, everything. I had no clue what we were getting into," she says.



Jones' principal, Nikki Burke believes staff fears were allayed by a good safety plan. "What we're doing is working," Burke says. "From our infection mitigation program...all the way to what teachers are doing in the classroom with hybrid instruction."



"We have our masks," Jones says of herself, other staff and the young students. "I put on a face shield if I'm going to be working closely with students. We have the plexiglass," says Jones.



Officials say Building & Grounds staff members clean classroom and common area surfaces during class breaks and at other times.

Jones' classroom is arranged so the desks of all children are at least six feet apart. Each student also has a yoga-type mat so they can change positions during the school day. Hand washing takes place at a classroom sink.



Burke says small cohorts of students are staggered for recess and the use of playground space.

Jones says the school's property outside of the building also helps when a student time-out is appropriate, given more limited, interior space with the pandemic protections. "Especially when kids are not wearing their masks or staying in their six feet...we have to give the office a call, that becomes a safety concern for the whole class," Jones says.

Burke says sometimes a non-cooperative student is simply reacting to the confines of a mask, academic overload, or even hunger. "We'll come, get a child, either take him outside for a mask break or simply walk him around the building," she says.



Jones says virtual learning has become more successful over the months but the classroom return has led to advantages. "I learned a lot more about the academics when they were coming back to school and I would work closely with them."

"We have parents who opted to stay virtual, who are now saying, 'We want our kids back in school,' " Burke says.



Jones says her colleagues in other Dane County school districts will need support as they acclimate to returning to the classroom with their students.



"My big piece of advice is find someone else who is going through this with you," Jones says. "They can bounce ideas off you, they can listen to you, they just let you vent and they understand ," Jones says. "They know it's a different world and a different job."



Burke marvels at how her teachers integrate the students in their desks with those on a computer screen, and pivot between technology devices. She believes what's happening in Sun Prairie will be duplicated in other districts, along with a learning curve.



Her counsel to her counterparts elsewhere is simple. "Just keep reminding people of the little successes along the way."







