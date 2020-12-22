UW-Madison extends free COVID-19 testing into January
MADISON (WKOW) -- UW-Madison announced it's extending its free community COVID-19 rapid testing.
Originally, it was only expected to be open until the end of December, but now will extend at least into the first week of January.
Testing is done at the Nielsen Tennis Stadium. It's open to everyone, regardless of home address.
People will need to make an appointment online ahead of time.
The exact extension schedule is as follows:
- Dec. 22: 8:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m.
- Dec. 23: 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
- Dec. 24-Jan. 3: Site closed
- Jan. 4-7: 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.