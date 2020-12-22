Dane County spent nearly $730K on presidential recount

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Dane County spent nearly $730,000 on its presidential recount effort, according to local officials.

Dane County Clerk Scott McDonell released final figures Tuesday that show the recount there cost $729,733, with nearly a third of that going to pay tabulators.

The county, which includes the state capital, Madison, estimated it would cost $740,800.

President Donald Trump’s campaign paid $3 million in advance for recounts in Dane and Milwaukee counties, which are Wisconsin’s most Democratic-leaning counties.

The recounts resulted in Democrat Joe Biden slightly widening his lead.

The counties are supposed to be reimbursed for their costs from Trump’s payment, but the Legislature’s Republican-controlled finance committee has refused to release any money.