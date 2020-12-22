Wisconsin reports new single-day record of COVID-19 deaths

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported a new single-day record for COVID-19 deaths.

The state updated its webpage on COVID-19 death statistics Tuesday and listed 120 more lives added to the total of those who have died due to the disease.

The average number of COVID-19 deaths in the state reported each day has been on the rise for the past week.

The Atlantic's COVID Tracking Project reported Monday that deaths attributed to the disease were rising in 19 states, including Wisconsin. On average, over 2,600 deaths due to COVID-19 are reported nationwide every day.

Dane County added 27 new deaths attributed to the disease to an online data dashboard that tracks COVID-19's impact in the county. Public health staff report the deaths based on death certificate records that they analyze every week.

"Our thoughts are with the families and friends of the 27 people whose deaths are reflected today and the 163 Dane County residents who died since the beginning of the pandemic," Public Health Madison and Dane County wrote in a post on Twitter.