Wisconsin Supreme Court declines to hear case against expired Dane County gathering order

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Supreme Court will not hear a case against an expired Dane County public health order.

The court released its decision Tuesday evening.

The lawsuit, brought by the conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, sought to overturn Public Health Madison and Dane County's Emergency Order #10 which banned indoor gatherings and limited outdoor congregations to 10 or fewer people.

The measure seemed designed to curtail Thanksgiving celebrations at a time when Wisconsin's COVID-19 case counts were near their fall peak.

Emergency Order #10 expired on Dec. 16 and was replaced with Emergency Order #11. The latter allows for indoor gatherings of up to 10 people and outdoor assemblies of 25.

Case counts in both Dane County and Wisconsin have declined in the weeks since Emergency Order #10 was issued.

In a concurring opinion, Justice Brian Hagedorn, who was elected to the bench in 2019 with the backing of conservative groups but has emerged as a swing vote, said that the issue would be best handled by lower courts.

"This court is designed to be the court of last resort, not the court of first resort," he wrote.

Justice Patience Roggensack argued in her dissent that the court "must act" to protect personal liberty from unelected public health officials.

"Waiting until the matter proceeds through a circuit court and the court of appeals will be justice denied," she wrote.