6-year-old among those injured Sunday by hit-and-run driver

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police are currently searching for the driver of a stolen car who slammed into two other vehicles Sunday, injuring several people, including a 6-year old child.

Police say the stolen car drove into a minivan and another car, both of which were stopped for a red light about 6:30 p.m. Sunday on East Washington Avenue at Zeier Road.

None of the injuries were life-threatening, according to police.

The impact sent a wheel of the stolen car flying, but its driver still accelerated, with sparks flying, going a short distance before he and a female passenger took off running.

Nearby witnesses couldn't catch the driver, but the passenger was tackled.

When police arrived, they learned she had been beaten by the driver just prior to the crash.

The woman was also taken to a hospital. She only knew the suspect by a nickname.

There was evidence of drug use in the stolen car, that was taken during a Wisconsin Dells burglary on Dec. 8, police say.

Police are looking for information on the driver. Tips can be provided to Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014 or by computer at p3tips.com.