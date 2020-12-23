Afghan official: Bomb, shooting attack in Kabul kill 2

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A bombing and a shooting attack in the Afghan capital of Kabul have killed at least two people, including the head of an independent Afghan elections watchdog. Unknown gunmen shot and killed Mohammad Yousuf Rasheed during his morning commute. He was the executive director of the non-governmental Free and Fair Election Forum of Afghanistan. In the other attack Wednesday, a sticky bomb targeted a police vehicle in eastern Kabul, killing one police officer and wounding two others. The attacks come hours after the Islamic State group claimed responsibility for Tuesday’s roadside bombing in Kabul. That attack killed five people, three of them doctors on their way to work at the city’s main penitentiary.