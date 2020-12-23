After families lose home in fire, neighbors donate gifts, essentials

CUBA CITY (WKOW) -- The room typically reserved for city council meetings was filled Wednesday with toys, toiletries, and clothes among other donations for the two families whose homes were a complete loss after an overnight fire.

All together, the fire displaced eight families. Cuba City Police Chief Terry Terpstra said the families were either staying with relatives, in hotels, or, in one case, an Airbnb one owner had lent to a family.

"One of the things that touched me is one of the mothers, she said 'all I want out of the apartment is my daughter's blanket,'" Terpstra said. "She said it's only about this big and she had it since she was a baby and I went and talked to one of the firemen, they went back in the building and they found that little blanket."

That mother is a woman named Amber. She has three daughters. Amber was at her apartment Wednesday night as friends helped carry out belongings. Because of water damage, her home was a total loss.

The fire, which was under investigation, started in the unit above, where Cheree Klein said she was fortunate to have not been home when the fire started around 9 p.m. Klein said she was in Dubuque running some final Christmas errands.

"If I was home I probably would've been asleep," Klein said. "And I wouldn't be here today talking to you."

Terpstra said the police department sought to provide essentials and gifts to the affected families, particularly the two families whose units were a total loss. The chief said he was stunned to see the meeting room filled with clothes, toys, and toiletries by midday.

"I think (the families are) gonna be pretty surprised," Terpstra said. "I have told them we have a room that's filled with stuff, 'we got presents for the children and a bunch of other stuff you can go through and find what works for you,' and they're kind overwhelmed by that."

Klein said she was indeed overwhelmed to learn strangers had flooded city hall with gifts from the victims, including the two grandchildren who live with her.

"For the community, people I don't even know, to help is unbelievable," Klein said. "I'm so grateful."

Terpstra said the police department would continue accepting gifts on Christmas Eve; he added the familes would come by that morning to collect some of the donations.

Anyone who wants to drop off items can leave them in the box set up inside the main entrance to city hall. The police department has also set up a GoFundMe fundraiser for the families.