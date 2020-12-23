Alliant Energy Center COVID-19 testing site to continue operation through March 2021

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Alliant Energy Center will continue to be the site of free COVID-19 testing at least through the end of March of next year.

Public Health Madison and Dane County announced the extension of services in a press release sent Wednesday night.

"Robust testing remains one of the best means of early identification of Covid-19 and helps limit its spread," Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said in a written statement. "With vaccine production increasing there are reasons for hope as the New Year dawns, but we know there’s still plenty of work in front of us to help keep one another healthy and safe."

The testing site at the Alliant Energy Center is a partnership between Dane County and the state. The Dane County Sheriff's Office, Alliant Emergency Center and public health provide the bulk of the staffing for the site while the state pays for all of the tests.

The Alliant testing site has remained a regional resource for Dane County and areas beyond. Many have turned to the site to get free COVID-19 tests, often resulting hours-long lines.

Public health officials recently warned of long wait times following the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, after seeing similar surges after Halloween.

"We are very lucky to have this incredible resource at our doorstep and are thankful that Public Health is able to continue this critical element of the COVID-19 response," said City of Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway.

The testing site is open on Tuesdays and Thursdays from noon until 8 p.m. On Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays it is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

On Christmas Eve, the site will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. It will close for Christmas. This schedule repeats next week for New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

Testing site details:

Testing is done in the New Holland Pavilion at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison.

The site is open until at least March 31, 2021.

The test is free and available to those 5 years and older who may arrive by car, bike, or on foot. No appointment is necessary. Translation is available in Spanish and Hmong.

No identification is needed and immigration status is not asked.

Pre-registration is available in English, Spanish and Hmong, and is encouraged in order to get through the site as quickly as possible.

Free transportation is available for those that need it by calling the Public Health Transportation Line at (608) 243-0420.

The test is not an antibody test and does not indicate if someone has had COVID-19 in the past.

Test results are provided via email or phone call within 3-7 business days.

Since opening in May, over 330,00 tests have been administered at the Alliant, the press release said.

More options for testing are available on public health's website.