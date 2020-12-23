Kashmir parties opposed to Modi win seats in local polls

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — An alliance of political parties opposed to New Delhi’s policies in Kashmir has won a majority of seats in local elections, the first since New Delhi revoked the disputed region’s semiautonomous status and took direct control last year. The alliance, which is pro-India but favors self-governance for Kashmir, won 112 out of a total of 280 seats in District Development Council elections. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist BJP won 74 seats, mostly in Hindu-majority districts in the Jammu area. India has called such polls a vital grassroots exercise to boost development and address civic issues and a way to uproot corruption. Authorities keep a tight grip on Kashmir and have arrested most separatist leaders who have previously called for a boycott of elections.