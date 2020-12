MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- The Milwaukee Bucks have exercised their fourth-year option on guard Donte DiVincenzo for next season.

Last season, DiVincenzo started 24 games. The second-year pro averaged 9.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists. He also led the team in steals with 85. He has played in 93 games for Milwaukee.

The Bucks drafted DiVincenzo 17th overall in 2018 out of Villanova.