COVID-19 relief bill in doubt as President Trump demands changes

(WKOW/CNN) -- There's uncertainty in Washington D.C. this morning after President Donald Trump signaled his dissatisfaction with the COVID-19 stimulus bill.

In an evening address, the president demanded Congress increase direct payments to Americans, although he stopped short of confirming whether he would veto the bill.

The president has been largely absent from stimulus talks, and has had his treasury secretary, Steven Mnuchin, represent him during negotiations. Trump has also said in the past that he would sign the bill.

The video address he posted to Twitter last night came as a surprise to many, including his own aides. According to CNN, Republicans were also not given a heads up that Trump was going to rail against the stimulus bill.

His request was met with support from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.

CNN reports that House Democrats will try to pass a bill Thursday to increase direct payments by unanimous consent, though any one member can scuttle that effort. It's unclear what will happen when or if such a bill is blocked.

Sources tell CNN that the president's message is unlikely to kick-start new talks on the measure, which passed with veto-proof majorities.

If the president succeeds in upending the package, it would likely cause a government shutdown starting Monday because the COVID-19 relief bill was rolled into an omnibus spending bill that funds other government agencies for next year.

Additionally, it would further delay much-needed lifeline to millions of Americans who expect to lose part of their federal unemployment benefits the day after Christmas.