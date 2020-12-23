COVID, legislation, lawsuits signal change in college sports

The coronavirus was only one factor in a chain of events that consumed college sports in 2020, and is poised to do more of the same in 2021 and beyond. The virus, combined with the harsh spotlight that shone on racial inequality in the United States, further exposed the exploitative side of a system that relies heavily on Black football players to bring in the bucks. Against that backdrop, dueling tranches of legislation and litigation landed in the highest reaches of Washington — in Congress and the Supreme Court — at year’s end, fueling a growing sense that the status quo is about to be upended.