Cuba City apartment fire leaves eight families without a home days before Christmas

CUBA CITY (WKOW) -- A fire overnight in a Cuba City apartment building has left eight families without a home, and the community is rallying to help right before Christmas.

The fire was contained to one apartment, however all the units have some smoke or water damage, according to a post on the Cuba City Police Department Facebook page.

The Police Department will be accepting donations today, including gift cards that police will distribute to the families.

Details on the families and how people can help is on the department's Facebook page HERE.