Doctors detail Navalny poison treatment in medical journal

BERLIN (AP) — German doctors treating Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny after he was poisoned with a nerve agent have detailed the case in The Lancet medical journal. Berlin’s Charite hospital said Wednesday that Navalny had given his permission for that. Navalny fell ill suddenly on a domestic flight in Russia on Aug. 20. Following an emergency landing and treatment at a hospital in Omsk, Navalny was flown to Berlin on a private air ambulance on Aug. 22. The European Union imposed sanctions on six Russian officials and a state research institute after tests by the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons established that Navalny had been exposed to the Soviet-era nerve agent Novichok. The Kremlin denies involvement in the poisoning.