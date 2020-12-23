ER Nurses receive heartfelt ‘thank you’ in honor of lost loved one

MADISON (WKOW) -- Two women in the Madison area wanted to pay it forward in honor of a lost loved one.

The Konopacki family lost Christine to COVID-19 the day after Thanksgiving. She had been an emergency room nurse in Chicago for 38 years.

Christine's cousins put together care packages for ER nurses at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison, in honor of Christine, to make sure those nurses know how much they're appreciated.

"She was our hero in our family, and we want to reach out to the heroes in our community, which are our ER nurses," said Cindy Jaggi, Christine's cousin.

Christine's other cousin Laura Konopacki also helped put together the care packages.

Nurses got emotional when they saw the heartfelt gesture.

"This year has just been really hard for all of us," said Tiffany Fabick, holding back tears. Fabick works in the emergency department.

"We've been thankful here, that some of our co-workers have gotten sick, but we haven't lost anyone," she continued. "I can't imagine how much more devastating it would be if it was one of our co-workers [who died]."

The care packages were distributed ahead of the Christmas holiday. They were full of comfort items like coffee, chocolate, lotion, lip balm and candles.