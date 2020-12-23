Health officials warn against holiday gatherings

MADISON (WKOW) -- State and local health officials are encouraging families to adjust their holiday plans to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

While the vaccine is promising news and you may have a loved one at home who's received it, health officials are reminding people to keep their guard up and to continue to think twice before attending large gatherings this holiday.

Some areas of the state such as Dane County did not see a surge of COVID-19 cases after Thanksgiving. State health officials said that could be because fewer people are getting tested.

Dr. Jeff Pothof with UW Health said it’s very likely most people didn't gather with those outside their household and that helped curb cases.

That's why health officials are asking you to do this week and next by celebrating only with people you live with or do so virtually.

“One positive test at the dinner table can turn into ten,” said Gov. Tony Evers. “Please don't risk it.”

If you do plan to meet with others outside your household health officials recommend finding ways to socialize outdoors, limit the duration and size of the gathering, wear a mask, and avoid sharing food.