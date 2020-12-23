Janesville police seek suspects in robbery, home invasion

JANESVILE (WKOW) -- Janesville police are looking for two suspects who they believe were involved in a home invasion Tuesday.

Police are trying to find Skylar Ploof, 18 (PHOTO) and Keegan McAdory, 17. (PHOTO)

Officers were called about 5 p.m. Tuesday to the 1000 block of Bouchard Avenue for a report of armed subjects.

Residents at the home told police two men forced their way in and threatened them with a handgun and a baseball bat.

The suspects then robbed the residents of several personal belongings, and then damaged a television and Christmas tree before leaving.

Investigators say they have been able to identify both of the suspects.

Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating them. Anyone who sees them, or knows their location we ask that you call the Janesville Police Department at 608-757-2244, CrimeStoppers at 756-3636, or leave an anonymous tip using the P3 app on your smart device.