Marshall man convicted of murder asks for new trial

MADISON (WKOW) -- Convicted murderer Daniel Lieske is asking for a new trial following his 2019 conviction for killing Jesse Faber the year prior.

Lieske, 63, was living in Marshall at the time of his conviction in January 2019 for first-degree intentional homicide. He also pled guilty to hiding a corpse.

Lieske's attorney argued in the motion asking for a new trial that his client was not given a fair trial because of poor instructions given to the jury.

The motion was filed on Sept. 23, according to online court records. The state, represented by Dane County District attorney Ismael Ozanne, filed a response on Dec. 15.

In the response, the state argues that the motion for a new trial takes "contradictory positions" on issues at the heart of the request.

Lieske was convicted of shooting and killing 21-year-old Faber in Lieske’s home in January of 2018.

Lieske says he shot in self-defense, but jurors decided Lieske killed Faber intentionally.

Faber died after Lieske broke up a party next door hosted by the son of Lieske’s girlfriend, Meichelle Goss. Goss was sentenced to nearly a year in jail for helping Lieske hide Faber’s corpse.

A trial witness testified Faber rejected Lieske’s sexual advance and then threatened to tell others about it before he was shot.

Judge Jill Karofsky, who was elected to the Wisconsin Supreme Court this spring, handed down the sentence of life in prison with the possibility of parole after 20 years.

“I’m very, very sorry and remorseful about this whole thing,” Lieske said at the sentencing hearing. “I’ve never hurt anyone in my life. I would never intentionally try to hurt anybody.”

A status conference in the case is scheduled for Jan. 13, 2021.