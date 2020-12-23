Neighborhood block lit in luminaries to recognize pandemic

MADISON (WKOW) -- A block of Van Hise Avenue near West High School was lit up in luminaries.

Scott Kohl shared these images with 27 News and said the neighborhood does this every year for the Winter Solstice, but this year it had a little more meaning.

All the luminaries were spaced six feet apart to recognize all those who have been impacted by the pandemic.

Luminaries are a tradition similar to putting up holiday lights.

The neighborhood around Van Hise Avenue is not alone in putting up the light display either. Plymouth United Church of Christ posted a picture on Twitter showing off the luminaries displayed in its windows.

"Drizzle and wind thwarted our outdoor display, but indoor luminaries still shine bright on this #LongestNight," the church wrote.