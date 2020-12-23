New study suggests pregnant women are unlikely to pass COVID-19 to their newborns

(WKOW/CNN)-- A new study released by the Jama Network on Tuesday suggests pregnant women are unlikely to pass COVID-19 to their newborn.

Researchers from Harvard Medical School studied 127 pregnant women admitted to three Boston hospitals this year.

64 of the 127 participants tested positive for COVID-19, but none of their babies tested positive.

Researchers did detect the virus in respiratory fluids, but not in the blood stream or placenta.

The study also found that proactive antibodies didn't get passed down to infants, which left them at risk for infection.

Doctors added that more research still needs to be done on the topic.