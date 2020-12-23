Rio man one of first SSM Health patients to receive COVID-19 antibody treatment

RIO, Wis. (WKOW) -- A Rio man is one of the first to receive a special COVID-19 antibody treatment at SSM Health and is feeling better weeks later.

Robert Gollon's coronavirus symptoms started at the beginning of December.

"I started coughing a lot," Gollon remembered. "I was shivering, I had a fever. I was it was more of an uncontrollable cough at that point and getting a little harder to breathe."

Gollon and his family went to get tested for the virus and learned just hours later they were all positive. But doctors at SSM Health in Madison were most concerned about him because of his age and underlying health conditions.

The health care team recommended monoclonal antibody therapies.

"It's called passive immunization, where we give the patient antibodies to provide them immediate protection against the virus versus an immunization, which obviously, we talked a lot about now, where it takes a week or two for them detection to kick in," said Dr. Jim Levin, an Infectious Disease Physician at SSM Health.

Gollon agreed and was given the treatment right away.

"It didn't take me too much of convincing to say, 'you know, what, if it helps lessen the severity, I'm for it,'" he said.

By the next day, Gollon said he was feeling better. He still had a cough and was tired, but his recovery was well on its way.

Doctors at SSM Health consider antibody treatments like Bamlanivimab and Regeneron’s antibody cocktails to be important tools in the fight against the coronavirus.

"The more we can do to prevent patients from being hospitalized, better off, we are going to be in the long run," said Dr. Levin.

Dr. Levin said these treatments are for patients who have mild to moderate symptoms and have the highest risk of serious complications.