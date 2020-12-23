Russia hands opposition politician 2-year suspended sentence

MOSCOW (AP) — A Moscow court has convicted a local opposition politician of multiple protest violations and imposed a two-year suspended sentence in a case seen by many as politically motivated. Yulia Galyamina, 47, was convicted on Wednesday after being found guilty of repeatedly violating Russia’s strict protest regulations — a criminal charge since 2014. Galyamina, who serves as a municipal council member in Moscow, has said she was being persecuted for her political activities. This summer, she actively campaigned against the constitutional reform that allows President Vladimir Putin to stay in power after 2024.