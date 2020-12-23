Santa helps deliver mobile meals to kids in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- The River Food Pantry's mobile lunch program got help Wednesday from someone who knows a lot about delivery.

Santa tagged along on the regular route for MUNCH, Madison Unites to Nourish Children at Home.

Program coordinator Collin Schmit said the kids were very happy to see the jolly old elf.

"It's a routine part of their day since we are here all the time but it's really nice to be able to bring something a little special this Christmas season, especially since lots of kids haven't seen Santa yet," Schmit told 27 News.

The program was delivering pizzas on Wednesday, thanks to a donation that came in on Giving Tuesday.