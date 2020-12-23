Santa to bring gifts and Arctic Air to southern Wisconsin

MADISON (WKOW) - The coldest conditions of the season return in time for the holidays.



SET UP

An Arctic-based air mass will move in on the backside of a strong cold front dropping temps well below average by Christmas Eve.

TODAY

Partly sunny to mostly cloudy and breezy with highs in the upper 40s. Expect gusts up to 35 mph from the south.



Along the front, a few, mainly light, rain showers will move through.

Temps will plummet by the evening commute and dinnertime as we tap into the colder air. Expect conditions by late-day to be sub-freezing.



TONIGHT

Mostly cloudy, breezy and cold with a few flurries possible. Lows in the single digits with below zero wind chills.



CHRISTMAS EVE

Mostly cloudy, cold and breezy with temps in the low teens and sub-zero wind chills through the day.



CHRISTMAS

Mostly sunny and still cold with a high around 20° and single digit wind chills.

SATURDAY

Temperatures recover to around 30° under mostly to partly sunny skies.



SUNDAY

Mostly cloudy with a high near freezing.



Light snow is possible in the evening and at night.



MONDAY

Mostly cloudy to partly sunny with light snow possible in the morning and highs in the mid 20s.