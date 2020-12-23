St. Mary’s Hospital releases top baby names of 2020

MADISON (WKOW) -- SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital unveiled its top baby names of 2020 Wednesday.

The top five names for newborn boys at the Madison hospital this year were as follows:

Jack

Henry

Theodore

Mason

Calvin

The following names were the top names for girls born at St. Mary's Hospital in 2020:

Charlotte

Eleanor

Madelyn

Quinn/Olivia/Evelyn (tied)

Last year's most popular names, Owen and Grace, were not in the hospital's top five this year.

SSM Health reported May was the busiest month for birthdays in 2020. 203 babies were born at St. Mary's Hospital.