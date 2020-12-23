STAT-Harris Poll: Most Americans would support a mask mandate

(WKOW) -- Most Americans would support a mandate requiring people to wear masks in public to battle the Covid-19 pandemic, according to the latest survey from STAT and The Harris Poll.

(SEE THE POLL HERE)

The poll found that 75% of the public supports the idea of mandating a mask and a similar number believe people should be required to get tested if they feel sick.

At the same time, two-thirds of Americans think President-elect Joe Biden should ban gatherings involving more than 10 people.

Nearly as many — just under 60% — said the administration should temporarily close nonessential businesses such as restaurants and gyms, and mandate vaccination.

However, while Democrats were overwhelmingly in favor of each of those mandates, a majority of Republicans registered their support only for mandatory mask wearing and testing, according to the survey, which queried 2,002 people online between Dec. 11 and Dec. 13.