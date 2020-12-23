Stoughton boy puts together care packages for healthcare workers

STOUGHTON (WKOW) -- Twelve-year-old Gavin Connors has the giving spirit. He's choosing to give back to healthcare workers.

Connors put together care packages, which he delivered to hospital workers in Stoughton. The packages contained candy, chips and other treats.

Connors told 27 News he wanted to help out the healthcare workers because of everything they've had to deal with during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The donations for the care packages came from family friends and families from his school, St. Ann School in Stoughton.