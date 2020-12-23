Trump’s legacy: He changed the presidency, but will it last?

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump, as the most improbable of presidents, has reshaped the office. His legacy includes shattering centuries-old norms and traditions while dominating the national discourse like no one before. Four tumultuous years in office were marked by his impeachment, failures during the worst pandemic in a century and his refusal to accept reelection defeat. While Trump was unquestionably a singular figure in the presidency, it remains unclear how much of his imprint on the office itself will be indelible.