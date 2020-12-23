Turkey’s president slams European court for Demirtas ruling

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s president has lashed out against the European Court of Human Rights after its ruling that Turkey must immediately release a prominent Kurdish politician. Speaking to his ruling party lawmakers Wednesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called imprisoned politician Selahattin Demirtas a “terrorist” and accused the European court of “defending a terrorist.” Demirtas co-led the second-largest opposition Peoples’ Democratic Party, or HDP, before his arrest in November 2016. He ran for president twice against Erdogan — once while incarcerated — and is a vocal critic of the government.