UN: Mladenov turns down offer to lead UN mission in Libya

CAIRO (AP) — The U.N. special envoy for the Middle East Peace Process has turned down an offer to lead the U.N. mission in conflict-stricken Libya. A U.N. spokesman says Nickolay Mladenov won’t be taking the Libya post “for personal and family reasons.” His term as Middle East peace envoy will expire at the end of the year. Since 2015, Mladenov has played a significant role defusing numerous rounds of cross-border violence between Israel and Hamas. He’ll be replaced by Norway’s Middle East envoy, while the U.N. continues to hunt for a new Libya mission leader. The oil-rich North African nation was plunged into chaos after the 2011 NATO-backed uprising that toppled and killed longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi.