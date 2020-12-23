‘Visiting booth’ allows for safe Christmas visits at Portage assisted living facility

PORTAGE (WKOW) -- Spending time with family during the holidays will be possible at one Portage assisted living facility thanks to a unique "visiting booth," even in the face of a pandemic.

Heritage House Assisted Living team members and some of their family members pitched in to create the “visiting booth” — complete with reclining chairs, a Christmas tree and pine-scented air freshener.

Because of the pandemic, visitors are limited to two at time and undergo temperature checks and complete health questionnaires before heading to the dedicated, outdoor visiting booth entrance.

Everyone is required to wear a face coverings, and visitors are separated by a plexiglass wall enclosure.

The space is thoroughly cleaned and disinfected between each guest visit, according to a news release.

The visiting booth is so popular with Heritage House residents and families that it’s booked all the way through the holidays.

"This visiting booth is such a nice idea. It is so great to see mom,” said Wayne Peterson, when he and his wife, Karen, recently saw his mom, Shirley Puttkammer at Heritage House’s visiting booth. “It has been almost a year since we could visit like this. It means the world to us!”

Heritage House’s Activity Director, Sue Jensen, was inspired by an idea she saw online and rallied the full support of her co-workers and family to create the visiting booth and then install it in a Heritage House apartment with outdoor patio access that happened to be available.

Jensen's husband and son volunteered to build the booth and Heritage House Marketing Director Paula Barans helped Jensen decorate the apartment and cover the booth in wrapping paper and bows to make it look like a giant Christmas present.