Wisconsin to expand COVID-19 testing at assisted living facilities

MADISON (WKOW) -- A new program will allow community-based residential facilities and adult family homes to opt-in for routine COVID-19 surveillance testing.

This is one part of Wisconsin’s testing strategy, according to a news release from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

Yesterday, Evers announced at-home test collection is available for all Wisconsin residents.

This is in addition to the 74 community testing sites operating throughout Wisconsin.

Additionally, residents can also work with their providers to get tested. DHS has also led outbreak testing throughout the state at long-term care facilities, workplaces, etc.

“The health and safety of the folks living in our assisted living facilities is of utmost concern, and our existing partnerships allow us to offer more routine testing,” Gov. Tony Evers said in a news release. “I want to thank the testing team and our lab partners for their hard work in making this expanded testing possible.”

Find the latest information about COVID-19 on the DHS website and follow @DHSWI on Facebook(link is external) and Twitter(link is external), and @dhs.wi on Instagram(link is external).