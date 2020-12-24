60 more deaths from COVID-19 in Wisconsin; 128 newly hospitalized

MADISON (WKOW) -- Sixty more people were added Thursday to the number of those who have died due to COVID-19, according to the latest numbers from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

DHS also reported 128 people were newly-hospitalized.

As of Wednesday afternoon, 1,243 COVID-19 patients were being treated in Wisconsin hospitals, down 31 from the day prior.

Of those, 260 are in the ICU, down 21 from the day before, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association.

There have been 2,799 positive COVID-19 tests since yesterday in Wisconsin and 7,719 negative cases.

The 60 new deaths bring the total of those killed by the disease in Wisconsin to 4,674 (1 percent of positive cases).

Of all positive cases reported since the pandemic began, 428,208 or 91.8 percent, are considered recovered.

Deaths, hospitalizations due to COVID-19

Date New

deaths New

hospitalizations Total

deaths Total

hosp. Dec. 24 60 128 4674 20647 Dec. 23 69 164 4614 20519 Dec. 22 120 187 4545 20355 Dec. 21 8 48 4425 20168 Dec. 20 18 68 4417 20120 Dec. 19 84 122 4399 20052 Dec. 18 60 145 4315 19930 Dec. 17 59 129 4255 19785

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services updates the statistics each day on its website around 2 p.m.

The new strain of the coronavirus causes the disease COVID-19. Symptoms include cough, fever and shortness of breath. A full list of symptoms is available on the Centers for Disease Control website.

In severe cases, pneumonia can develop. Those most at risk include the elderly, people with heart or lung disease as well as anyone at greater risk of infection.

For most, the virus is mild, presenting similarly to a common cold or the flu.

Anyone who thinks they may have the disease should call ahead to a hospital or clinic before going in for a diagnosis. Doing so gives the staff time to take the proper precautions so the virus does not spread.

Those needing emergency medical services should continue to use 911.

